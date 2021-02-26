Shirley F. Fowler, 87, of Laurel died Feb. 24, 2021. She was born Aug. 28, 1933, in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Eddie Brady will officiate. Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents I. O. "Orr" Sumrall and Emmie Brown Sumrall; and son-in-law Ray Rayner.
Shirley is survived by her two daughters, Angela Rayner Phillips (Danny) and Deborah Broome (Kenneth); son Joseph Young; brother James D. "Red" Sumrall; and sister Sandra S. Wilson. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Dewayne Rayner (Mandy), Shannon Rayner, Brad Graham and Stacey Graham; 10 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Care Center of Laurel and Compasses Hospice for all the loving care given to our mother over the last three years.
