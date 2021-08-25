Shirley Faye Hearn Sumrall, born Sept. 1, 1935, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Aug. 19, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Shirley was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of West Laurel United Methodist Church, where she faithfully served her church by teaching Sunday school for more than 50 years and using her talents to sing praises to our Lord.
She was preceded in death by her husband Simpson Bruce Sumrall Jr.; her parents Darrell Oscar and Eva Mae Smith Hearn; her sister and her husband Margaret and Sid Ellzey; her brother Darrell Oscar Hearn Jr.; and her son-in-law Larry Donald Hamm.
She is survived by her children Richard Alan Sumrall (Sandra), Stephen Randall Sumrall, Margaret Sumrall Hamm, Noelle Sumrall McKinnon (Don), Joel Kevin Sumrall (Angie), Barry Wayne Sumrall and Cathy Sumrall Parker; her grandchildren Christopher Hamm (Lorrie), Jason Sumrall, Brittany Sumrall Johnson (Lance), Chelsey Sumrall Green (Chris), Kristen Leigh Hamm, Carlee Joelle Sumrall, Jenna Kate Sumrall, Chyenne Hillman, Michael Lee McKinnon, Christopher Lee McKinnon (Jessica) and Joshua Lee McKinnon (Jessica); great-grandchildren Walker Johnson, Beckett Johnson, Canton Green, Colson Green, Caylin Hamm, Harper Grace Foster, Brayden McKinnon, Cade McKinnon, Cole McKinnon, Cora Mei McKinnon and Casi Len McKinnon; her sisters Kay Hearn Bynum and Donna Hearn Beasley (Dennis); and her special friend William “Pete” McInnis.
A graveside service for Mrs. Sumrall was Tuesday at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Richard Williams officiated.
Pallbearers were Jeffery Bynum, Nathan Bynum, Casey Bynum, Wes Beasley, Clayton Beasley and Chris Hamm.
