Shirley Francois Walters

Shirley “Ann” Francois (Miller) Walters, 78, of Laurel left this world peacefully for her heavenly home the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
Ann was born in Eunice, La., on Aug. 4, 1944, to John Burtman Francois and Vergie Thompson Francois. She moved to Laurel in 1969 with her late husband Rodney James Miller Sr., where they lovingly raised their three children, Tina Miller Murphy (Dale) of Laurel, Rodney James Miller Jr., (Dodie) of Sharon and Kimber Miller Pittman (David) of Madisonville, La.
Mrs. Walters worked for many years at the Laurel Eye Center and, upon their closing, worked at Laurel Ear, Nose and Throat. She thought very highly of all of the physicians she worked for through the years and was always a bright light at the front desk to all of her sweet patients. Ann was also a makeup and beauty consultant through the years. Each and every person who she encountered through all of her life was always made to feel special. Ann could light up any room and could brighten anyone’s day with her vibrant and welcoming smile, and her kindness was beyond compare. That smile and her ability to show her special love never left her throughout her years-long battle with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
Mrs. Walters was blessed to find love again after losing her late husband and married her current husband Bobby Lavelle Walters on Aug. 8, 2008. Mr. Walters has stood lovingly by her side and has cared for her at their home, with the assistance of her primary sitter and caregiver Ms. Pat Tew Walters as she was under the care of Deaconesses Hospice. Her family is forever grateful for “Maw Pat” and all of those who did their very best to take care of Ann throughout this most difficult journey.
Ann loved her stepdaughters Karon Walters Harrison (Bennie) of Mobile, Ala., and Pamela Kay Bullock (Marty) of Ellisville, and their children and grandchildren as her own. Her love for all of her family and her friends was immeasurable.
Mrs. Walters was preceded in death by her parents John Burtman Francois and Vergie Thompson Francois; husband Rodney James Miller Sr.; sister Glenda Lee Rich; brother Carl Bertrand Francois; sister-in-law Wanda Miller Marshall; and brother-in-law Charles Miller. She always said the Miller family were not in-laws, they were her brothers and sisters.
She has left behind brothers Eugene Francois (Eva) and Dale Francois (Jan); sister Nancy Finstad (Peter); in-laws Norma Miller Sonnier, L. G. Miller (Debbie), Bruce Miller (the late Yvonne Miller), Reno Miller Cambre (Steve) and Terry Miller Comeaux; and her beautiful grandchildren Lauren Ellzey Scott (Grant), Zachary Murphy (Trichi), Katelyn Ellzey Bryant (Landon), Emily Miller Parker (Tyler), Erin Elizabeth Scoggin (Tom), Garrett Harrison (Mackenzie), Dawson Miller Pittman, Bryce Murphy, Cameron Harrison, Zachary Pittman, Mia Claire Pittman and Kayla Hamil; and great-grandchildren Charlie Guy Bryant, Clark Murphy, Sara Lillie Murphy, Nolan Harrison, Aiden Harrison, William Kace Parker, Sadie Kate Scott and Kip James Parker. Ruby Lee Scoggin is set to make her grand entrance into this world on Feb. 8, 2023.
Ann also leaves behind many family members and many friends who all love her, and will miss her deeply. She never met a stranger. Her legacy of love and kindness will always live on through her family that she loved “bigger than the world.”
We ask that you would join our family for a Celebration of Life for her on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. at Franklin United Methodist Church at 805 Northview Drive in Laurel. Pink became a very special color throughout her illness, so please join us in wearing your favorite pink attire in her honor. We hope that you all can join us to celebrate her most special and beautiful life, and to share precious memories with us. There will be a private burial with her immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would please make a donation in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association; 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or donations can be made directly to Franklin United Methodist Church in Laurel.
Ann and her husband Lavelle always enjoyed making sure their church grounds were kept beautiful, especially every spring. This will also be a very special way to honor her most precious memory. Whether it was working in her yard, fitting someone for contacts or applying makeup for young ladies, Ann always found joy in making the things around her and the people around her look and feel special. Her heart and her presence were truly one of a kind. She will always hold an extra special place in the hearts of all of those whose lives she touched.
