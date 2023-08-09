Shirley Graves Jefcoat, 87, of Ellisville died peacefully at her home on Aug. 8, 2023. She was born on New Year’s Day 1936.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, from 5-8 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Ellisville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Rev. Paul Roller and Roger Wasson will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley was employed for many years at the Laurel Stockyard and retired from the State of Mississippi Agriculture Department. She was an active member of Mount Zion United Methodist Church, where she served as a former pianist, choir member, and Sunday school teacher. As a Vacation Bible School worker, her famous pizza crackers were always expected to be on the menu. She also enjoyed working in her yard and found great joy in providing fresh flowers for the church sanctuary.
Shirley was predeceased by her husband of 68 years Major Darroll Jefcoat; parents Warren and Dora Graves; sister Hazel Ellzey (Webber); brother-in-law Dale B. Jefcoat; and sister-in-law Bettye Jefcoat.
She is survived by her children; her daughter Terri Stringer (Wendell); her son Tim Jefcoat (Regina); her grandson Justin Stringer (Kerry); her granddaughters Ashli Wolf (Dr. David), Wendy Slay (Junior) and Jessica Guy (Rick); her great grandsons Webb Slay, Linton Slay, Carter Slay, Dalton Slay, Joseph Wolf and Finn Stringer; her great-granddaughters Ava Wolf, Shieann Slay, Ollie Stringer, Faith Guy and Jacy Guy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Diane Lamb and brother-in-law Dr. Douglas Jefcoat (Cheryl). Shirley also leaves her special niece Linda Walters (John) and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family thanks Forrest General Hospital Hospice, who were so compassionate and kind, her nurse Latresa, her aid Bonny and her sitter Judi. A special thanks to family friend Rosie Russell for all her help during this time. Thank you also to the family and friends for all the many prayers for Shirley and the family during this time.
Pallbearers are the men of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
Special music will be performed by Charles Edward Graves.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.