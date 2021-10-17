Shirley Hambrick Sisson, age 86, died October 10, 2021.
A graveside service will be held a Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel, MS at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 under the direction of Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Shirley was born on July 25, 1935, in Sallis, MS and reared in Clarksdale, MS. She attended Mississippi University for Woman formerly Mississippi State College for Women where she was a member of the Lockheart Club and a reporter for the Spectator, the campus newspaper. Shirley was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel, MS and was a former member of the Catholic Ladies Alter Society and the Immaculate Conception School PTO of which she and her husband were ardent supporters. She was a life member of Laurel Junior Auxiliary and a former chairman of the Laurel Little Garden Club. She was also a member of DAR Nahoula Chapter and Colonial Dames of the 17th Century. Shirley had a special love for tennis, gardening, the beach, watching her daughter, Mimi, at swim competitions and attending bank conventions and bank functions with her husband.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, David Thurman Sisson; her parents, Percy Talmadge Hambrick and Arlene Herod Hambrick; and her brother, Jonathan Leslie Hambrick.
She is survived by daughters, Leslye Planch (Barry) of Madison, MS and Miriam “Mimi” Forbes (Brian) and their children, Kathryn and Sam of Dallas, TX and one son, John David Sisson. She is also survived by her step-granddaughter, Danielle Planch Leggett (Josh) and their children, Aili and Norah of Madison, MS and step-grandson, Brian Planch of Birmingham, Al; and her sister, Jackie Reid of Batesville, MS.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to Deborah Nicholson and Julia Evans and the staff at Comfort Care Nursing Center.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 833 W. 6th Street, Laurel, MS 39440 or your favorite charity.
