A service for Mrs. Shirley Hill, 75, of Ellisville will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, at Christway Baptist Church of Laurel. Mrs. Hill went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 4, 2023 at her residence. Brother Wayne Williams will officiate with burial following in the Logan Cole Hill Memorial Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Hill, Ryan Geddie, Shawn Hill, Chris Hill, Brandon Hill, Josh Eaves and Byron Hill. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Brady, Ethan Burkle and Myles Bodie.
She was preceded in death by her father Hunter John Beard; mother Mattie Lou (Lowe) Beard; sister Dealia Mizola “Dee” Jenkins; brother George Hunter Beard; and great-grandson Logan Cole Hill;
She is survived by her husband Jimmy Ray Hill Sr. of Ellisville; sons Jimmy Ray Hill Jr. (Linda) and Michael Paul Hill (Rita), all of Ellisville; daughters Kathy Hill Eaves (Hiram) and Karen Hill Geddie, all of Ellisville; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hill loved her crochet and doing crafts for the church.
Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of services.
