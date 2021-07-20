Shirley Jean Keen Newell 

Shirley Newell was born Feb. 6, 1947 in Laurel and passed from this world on July 17, 2021 at the age of 74 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, peacefully, surrounded by her adoring family.
In her teens, Mrs. Newell began pursuing what turned out to be a lifelong career as a hairdresser until her retirement. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was loved and cherished by her family and enveloped each of them with her beautiful heart and words of encouragement and always provided a home full of love. She knew no strangers. She touched the lives of many people with a smile and incredible sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her first husband Billy Ray Cowart; parents Charlie Keen and Doris Keen; her older brother Ronnie Lee Keen; and sister Donnie Ann McDonald.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Harry Garland Newell; her two sons, Charles Curtis Cowart and Billy Ray Cowart; grandchildren Ashleigh Parrott and Christopher Cowart; her step-grandchildren Alexandra Saldano, Ethan Smith and Olivia Palacios; and 10 great-grandchildren, Brandon, Kaitlyn, Maci, Jason, Savannah, Christopher, Evelyn, Scarlett, Madeleine and Elijah. She shared a special bond with her daughter-in-law Amelia Cowart.
Funeral services will be at Christway Independent Baptist Church with visitation on Saturday, July 24, from 10-11 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. followed by fellowship. Officiating will be Pastor Wayne Williams.
