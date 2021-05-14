Shirley Jean Merrell, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Forrest General Hospital of complications from a fall she took three weeks earlier. She was surrounded by her family and passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior and will be forever missed.
She was a loving, selfless woman who always put others' needs before her own. Her wit and sense of humor was non stop and she was always laughing. Her love for her family was evident every day of her life. Her favorite hobby was gardening. Planting flowers, pulling weeds and any type of yardwork was her therapy and her beautiful yard showed her labor of love.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Thomas “Tracy” Merrell; son Larry Merrell; sister Edna Earl Temple; brothers A. E. “Sonny Boy” Livingston and James Allen “Charlie” Livingston; and her parents S. E. “Stud” Livingston and Lois Livingston.
Survivors include her sons Joey Merrell (Anita) and Marty Merrell; her daughter Joni Bush (Nathan); grandchildren Tracy Merrell, Miles Merrell, Tucker Bush (Hanna) and Megan Yarbrough (Andrew); great-grandchildren, Raeanna, Oaklynn and River; and two treasured friends, Janis Hill Newton and Flora Catherine Seymour.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lake Park Cemetery. Brother Randy McCleod will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Marc Herrington, Matthew Lee, Lance McGee, Casey Shedd, Eric Womack and Mark Womack.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
