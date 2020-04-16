A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 17, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Columbia for Shirley Jean Wooten, 94, of Columbia, who passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her residence.
As a longtime resident of Marion County, Shirley was an avid gardener and a gourmet cook. She was loved by her many friends, and they appreciated her dry wit. Many will remember her from her days working at the Columbia Library and later Citizens Bank. She was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church in Columbia.
She was preceded in death by parents Ronald Johnson Sr. and Lena Johnson; two sisters, Jerry Kennedy and June Richardson; and one brother, Ronald Johnson Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years John Wooten Jr., of Columbia; one daughter, Jena Wooten Beifus (Mike) of River Ridge‚ La.; one son, John Wooten III (Stacy) of Lumberton; and one sister Dot Knotts‚ of Carriere.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Armstrong, Charlie Strickland, Steve Pittman, Jim Robbins, John Harvey and Hal Kittrell. Honorary pallbearers will be the First United Methodist Church's Men's Bible class.
Hathorn Funeral Home in Columbia is in charge of the arrangements. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.hathornfuneralhome.com.
