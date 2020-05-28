Shirley L. Waites, beloved wife of Ernest L. Waites, passed away peacefully at the age of 84 on May 23, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.
She was a 1953 graduate of Ellisville High School.
She married Ernest Lloyd Waites on March 2, 1956. They remained in Laurel until 1969 when they moved with their three children, Marilyn, Jan and Ernie, to the New Orleans area. They returned to retire in Laurel in 2005.
She was a longtime employee of Porter Steven’s Men’s Appeal in Gretna, La. She was the bookkeeper and in sales. She had a keen sense of style and customized the wardrobes of clients for many years.
She loved the arts and loved to sketch, do crossword puzzles and sew. Her legacy will always be one of strength, love and devotion to her husband and children. Her beautiful smile will be forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oral Maxell Shaw and Willie Plowman Shaw of Laurel; brothers Pete Blackledge of Georgia, Billy Shaw and wife June Shaw of Waynesboro, George Shaw of Laurel, John Shaw of California and Graham Shaw of Laurel; sisters Maxine Watts and husband Gerald Watts of Laurel, Jean Canace and husband William Canace of New Jersey and Lenora Roberts and husband Norman “Tuffy” Roberts of Ellisville.
She is survived by her husband Ernest Lloyd Waites of Laurel; three children, Marilyn Pastor and Ernie Waites, both of New Orleans, and Jan Waites of Dallas; two grandchildren, Brandon Burns of New Orleans and Hannah Waites of Dallas; sister-in-law Mildred "Millie" Shaw of South Carolina and Eva Rae Shaw of Laurel; and many nieces and nephews
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services will not be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be outside at Ellisville Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. and services will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 29.
