Shirley Loretta Welch, 81, passed to her heavenly home on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Moss Memory Gardens. Rev. Shannon Slover will officiate.
Mrs. Welch was born on June 29, 1937 in Jasper County. She was employed at Walmart as a cashier supervisor prior to her retirement. She was a member of Moss Church of God, First Church of God Laurel and West Laurel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otis Boone and Ercell Baughman Boone.
She is survived by her husband Leon Welch of Laurel; two daughters, Sherry Buckhaults Musgrove (Howard) and Marsha Yoder (Joe); three brothers, Charles Boone (Fay), Betty Windham (Lex) and Roger Boone (Brenda); two grandchildren, Joel Buckhaults (Lacy) and Laura Jones (Steven); and four great-grandchildren, Jack and Marla Buckhaults, and Chloe and Grayson Jones.
Pallbearers will be Reed Windham, Jack Buckhaults, Joel Buckhaults, Steven Jones, Charles Boone and Jeffrey Boone.
