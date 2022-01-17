Shirley Mae Vanderpool Elliott, 83, of Laurel, formerly of Towanda, Pa., passed away on Jan. 13, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
Shirley was born on March 27, 1938, in Towanda to Wayne and Angie Vanderpool Sr. She graduated high school from Towanda High School and began working as a telephone operator. Good friends set up a blind date with U.S. Marine Ronald Elliott, who would later become her husband. They married at Camp Lejeune on March 15, 1957, and started their almost 65-year-long marriage journey living in Caribou, Maine, where their son was born, then moving to Towanda, where their daughter was born. In 1977, her husband’s job brought them to Laurel, where they have lived since. Over the years Shirley had several part-time jobs, but most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a charter member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Laurel where she faithfully served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and five sisters.
Shirley is survived by her husband of almost 65 years Ronald; son Ronald Wayne (Beth) of Cantonment, Fla.; daughter Sharon Jones (Jason) of Laurel; 10 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. at Sunset Gardens on Wansley Road. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
