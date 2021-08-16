Shirley McLemore Floyd, 81, of Laurel passed away on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Ellisville, surrounded by family. She was born on Oct. 7, 1939 in Walnut Grove.
A visitation will be Monday, Aug. 16, from 5-8 p.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the church with a graveside service in the Lebanon Cemetery. Brother Ken Riley, Brother Phillip Burns and Brother Chris Floyd will officiate.
Colonial Chapel of Laurel is in charge of the the services.
Mrs. Floyd was preceded in death by her parents Leon and Winnie McLemore; and her brother Gene McLemore of Morton.
Mrs. Floyd is survived by her husband of 59 years Harold Floyd of Laurel; sons Chris (Twyla) Floyd of Laurel and Cal (Melody) Floyd of Soso; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Patricia (Jimmy) Rogers of Forest; brother Jackie McLemore of Morton; and two nephews.
Mrs. Floyd spent a faithful life as a wife, mother and church worker. As she supported her husband's ministry without regret or questioning, many churches benefited from the same effort she gave her personal life. Many meals were prepared, clothes laundered and Sunday School lessons studied for each and every week. Girls at Rankin Academy who worked with her in the lunchroom had an education in workplace efficiency like none other. There was no bigger cheerleader for Rankin Academy sports and later as a booster for Laurel Knight Hawks. She loved her family, church family and YOU!
Pallbearers will be Ben Floyd, John Walters, Caleb Walters and the deacons of Lebanon Baptist Church.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
