Shirley Temple Herrity, 85, born Nov. 13, 1934 in West Virginia, passed to her heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Jasper General Nursing Home in Bay Springs.
Mrs. Herrity worked for American Medical Lab as a billing clerk prior to her retirement. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church and she loved crafts, ceramics and reading.
She was preceded in death by her parents Marshall Ramsey and Ceola Kessinger Ramsey.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years Robert “Bob” Herrity; sons John Herrity (Erin), Stephen Herrity (Terry) and Jeffery Herrity; daughters Debbi Hamrick (Mike) and Karen Sue Herrity; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be no services.
Condolences may be left at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
