Sibyl I. Hill, 92, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 26, 2020.
She was a faithful member of First Assembly of God in Ellisville.
Services were at Ellisville Funeral Home. Brother Kenneth Morris, Brother Scott Morris and Brother Andy Stringfellow officiated.
She loved working in her flowers and garden. She quilted many quilts for family and friends.
She was employed at Reliance and Workwear Manufacturing for 43 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years Ben G. Hill; her parents Robert E. Hathorn and Arcola Hill Hathorn; four brothers, Thurman, Lavell, Delton and H.H. "Bud" Hathorn; and two sisters, Hazel McMullen and Vernice Cheeks.
She is survived by brother Charles Hathorn (Janet); two sons, James Hunnell (Faye) and David Hunnell (Glenda); grandchildren Kevin Hunnell (Angela) and Kim Morris (Scott); great-grandchildren Jeremy Hunnell (DeAnna), Cody Hunnell (Marlee), Regan Walters (Brandon) and Rylee Morris; great-great-grandchildren Brody, Madi and Bentley Hunnell.
Pallbearers were Joey McRee, Joe Sellers, Bobo McBride, Curtis Saffer, Ray Freeman and Jeffrey Hathorn. Honorary pallbearer was Danny Hathorn.
Burial was in Big Creek Cemetery.
