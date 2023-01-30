Sissy Sparrow, 60, of Ellisville went to her heavenly home on Jan. 26, 2023. She was born Oct. 22, 1962, to Robert “Buddy” Patrick and Rosemary Carnes Patrick in Laurel. She married her husband William Sparrow Jr. on Dec. 22, 1993.
She graduated from Heidelberg Academy and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught kindergarten for 18 years, touching the lives of countless children.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Rosemary; and her brother Robert.
She is survived by her husband William; her daughters Meagan Fretwell and Morgan Tew; and grandchildren Deakon Fretwell and Judah Fretwell.
Sissy was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church and took joy in being an amazing wife, mother and grandmother.
Her visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 30, from 5-7 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Service will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Salem Heights Baptist Church. Brother Derek Fretwell and Brother Troy Hobson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.