Stacey Ishee Crocker, 46, of Ellisville died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 at her residence in Ellisville. She was born Friday, Dec. 5, 1975, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. and the burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery. Brother Hiram Eaves will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Stacey greatly enjoyed being with her friends and family. She also received a master’s degree and enjoyed a career as a speech pathologist. Stacey was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tracy Crocker; her father Stanley Ishee; and her grandmother Mary Scoggin.
Survivors include her mother Jan Ishee; her sister Sarah Ishee; her grandfather William Scoggin; her aunts Dianne Johnson and Cheryl Clark (Sherriel); her nephew Jacob Kersh; and her cousin Laura Clark.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The family thanks Kevin, Bonnie and Debbie of Forrest General Hospice for their excellent care during Stacey’s illness.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
