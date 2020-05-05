It is with great sadness that the family of Stacie McLemore announce her passing on April 30, 2020.
Stacie was a resident of Ellisville, along with her husband Vernon McLemore and their two children, Jetta Raye and Cayigon Thomas McLemore.
Stacie's memorial service will be Thursday, May 7, from 5-9 p.m. at 488 Old Highway 49 in Seminary.
The family thanks those for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
