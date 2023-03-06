Stacy Denise Brossette, 50, of Stephens, Ark., passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Little Rock.
Born Nov.18, 1972, in Laurel, she was the daughter of Susan and Dudley Brossette. Stacy worked at Robison Tire Company in Laurel as an administrative assistant until she had to retire for health reasons. She was a graduate of West Jones High School and Jones County Junior College.
Survivors include her daughter Raygan Brossette of Stephens; her mother Susan Waldrop Brossette of Laurel; her father Dudley Brossette (Diane) of Stephens; brothers Jeff Brossette of Laurel and Phillip Brossette (Ashley) of Kenner, La.; and step-brothers Tim and Aaron, and step-sisters Annie and Khara.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Cremations services entrusted to Young's Funeral Directors.
Memorials may be made to the Mississippi Kidney Foundation, P.O. Box 5802, Jackson, MS 39296.
Condolences may be expressed at www.youngsfuneralhome.com.
