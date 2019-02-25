Stacy L. Ledbetter, 87, of Laurel died Friday Feb. 22, 2019 at University Medical Center in Jackson.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. at Memory Chapel with burial to follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Revs. Paul Roller and Joe Watson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel.
Stacy was born and raised on a farm south of El Dorado, Ark., in the 3 Creeks Community to Parks and Iris Ledbetter.
Stacy was introduced at a very young age to hard work. At age 17, he traveled to the Rocky Mountain area with his eldest brother where they worked on oil rigs until he was called to service with the U.S. Army. After his service to the military he returned to the oil industry and was very proud of his contribution to the drilling of the Discovery Well in Citronelle, Ala., in 1955. He continued in oilfield and construction work until his employment at Masonite Corporation as millwright, retiring after 28 years.
Stacy will be missed as a gifted storyteller of many colorful and detailed vocal pictures of the years when he was growing up in Arkansas.
Stacy was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 53 years Betty Ruth Ledbetter; parents Parks and Iris Ledbetter; two brothers, David Ledbetter and Malvin Ledbetter; and two sisters, Elva Mc Cully and Maureen Pace.
He is survived by his wife Doris Ledbetter of Laurel; son Tommy Ledbetter (Deborah) of Ellisville; two daughters, Deborah Manns (Ronnie) of Sandersville and Angela Ledbetter of Bay Springs; stepdaughter Amy Odom of Laurel; two brothers, Jerrell Ledbetter of Citronelle, Ala., and Gilbert Ledbetter of Haynesville, La.; two sisters, Christine McDough of Amarillo, Texas, and Betty Lou McGowan of White Oak, Texas; grandchildren Alan Manns, Christopher Manns, Justin Manns, Kelley Ryanbowl, Amanda Beech, Ethan Odom, Grace Odom, Aniston Odom and Warren Odom; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Men of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church and Franklin United Methodist Church.
THE Arc REMEMBERS
STACY LEDBETTER
You meet people over the span of your lifetime that you know you can always count on. They are always available to do whatever needs to be done and do it with a smile on their face. Stacy was that person.
He was a wonderful husband and father. He and his wife Betty got actively involved in The Arc so they could help their daughter, Angelia and while doing that they made a difference in the lives of many people with intellectual disabilities. After his wife, Betty, passed away, Stacy remarried and he and Doris continued to work tirelessly for The Arc.
Stacy served as vice-president, at-large director, advisory board member and trustee for The Arc of the Pine Belt Region through the 40-plus years he was a member. He took care of the yardwork, maintenance on the property, participated and set up for all events and was “on call” all the time. When you asked Stacy to do something, you knew it would be done. We will miss him as a good and faithful friend. The Arc and all the individuals and families we serve will truly miss him. He made everyone feel special and spent time making people feel welcome.
He is spending time praising our Lord and Savior and I believe he has some time for fishing now. I hope so. Thank you Stacy and God bless your family. The Arc of Jones County.
