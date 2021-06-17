Stacy Lynn Thrash, born Feb. 25, 1984, passed away on June 15, 2021. She was born in Gulfport.
Stacy was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Charles J. Creel of Gulfport; and paternal grandparents Emile L. Gauthé and Lucille R. Gauthé of Gulfport.
Stacy is survived by her husband of 11 years Micheal L. Thrash; her son Bryce and her daughter Gracie Lynn of Waynesboro; her mother Lisa Creel of Waynesboro; her grandmother Diana M. Creel (Jay) of Pass Christian; her sister Heather M. Gauthé (Brian) and two nephews, Jrayden and Owen, all of Biloxi; her father Paul F. Gauthé (Joyce) of Biloxi; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Mrs. Thrash will be from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Thursday, June 17. The service will also be held at Memory Chapel at 10 a.m. on Friday with interment to follow in Mill Creek Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Brian LeBlanc, Jrayden Gauthé, Charles Norris, Matthew Pipkins, Matthew Strickland, Kyle Busby and Nate Busby.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.