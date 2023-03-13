Mr. Stance Davis Jr., 79, of Waynesboro passed from this life Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Care Center of Laurel. He was born in Waynesboro on Thursday, July 1, 1943, to the late Stance Davis Sr. and Candace Pinky Davis.
He was a member of Maynor Creek Assembly of God Church. He was retired as a drilling superintendent for Nabors Drilling. Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his parents Stance Davis Sr. and Candace Pinky Davis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Barbara Davis of Waynesboro; three daughters, Lisa Mills (Darrell) of Clara, and Carol Anne Ferguson (Clay) and Regina Griffin (Rev. Marvin), both of Beat Four; three sisters, Imogene Anderson of Waynesboro, Jewel Bailey of Las Vegas and Irene Davis of Ellisville; four grandchildren, Stephanie Myers, Kayla Snyder (Perry), Staca Lee (Dillon) and Savannah Walker (Jeremy); six great-grandchildren, Levi Myers, Scarlet Ballard, James Allen Snyder, Katie Lee, CaAnna Lee and Jonathan Lee.
Visitation for Mr. Davis will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, at Freeman Funeral Home in Waynesboro. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens in Laurel with Rev. Marvin Griffin officiating. Interment will follow the service.
Pallbearers will be Terry Bush, Benny West, Dillon Lee, Darrell Mills, Billy Dale Pitts and Gary West. Honorary Pallbearer is Perry Snyder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.