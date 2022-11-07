Stanford Phillips

Stanford “Stan” Phillips passed away peacefully at his home in Abbeville, La., on Oct. 17, 2022.
A memorial service honoring his life will be Saturday, Nov. 12, at Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church at 1 p.m. in Ellisville, Stan’s place of birth. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Stan spent most of his life working in the oil industry, including welding, fabrication, installation and, most recently, pipeline inspection. He worked throughout the U.S., as well as overseas. Stan enjoyed traveling, spending time with his children and he always loved returning home to Mississippi to enjoy the company of his aunts, uncles and many of his 72 first-cousins.
Stan loved people. Whether it was a holiday with friends or a child’s first birthday party, Stan was happy to be there, and it showed by the smile on his face. Everyone who knew him, will remember his beautiful smile.
He is survived by his wife Eloise Haden Phillips of Abbeville; daughter Brandi Kureska and her husband Keith of Midland, Texas; son Chris Phillips and his wife Angie of Phoenix; granddaughters Amber Duhon and Kayli Matthews and her husband Randy of Fort Worth, Texas; three grandsons, Jacob and Zac Phillips of Phoenix and Devin Dilley of Fort Worth; great-granddaughters Danica and Diana; great-grandsons Dillinger and Rylen; brothers Elbert Phillips and his wife Ola of Long Beach and Michael Phillips and his wife Wanda of Gulfport; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Stan was preceded in death by his first wife Margaret Ann Shows Phillips; and his parents Ozelle and Eva Brooks Phillips.
The family thanks Traditions Health and, especially, Shalaya Greene and Laketha O’Brien for their compassionate care of Stan in his final days.
