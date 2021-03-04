Stanley Austin Green of Moores Valley, Ala., died March 3, 2021 at his home. He was born Sept, 21, 1954, in Arlington, Ala., to Austin Ernest and Iris Green. He was a superintendent with Burkes Mechanical Company for 25-plus years and a member of Crossroads Community Church. He liked traveling, hunting, fishing, camping and paddling. He loved Jesus, people, serving others and raising kids.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Ann Green of Moores Valley; two sons, Hayden Green of Moores Valley and Michael Thornton (Jean Lynn) of Poplarville; six daughters, Misty Knight (Donald) and Amber Mitchell Overstreet, all of Thomasville, Ala., Mandy Williamson (Curtis) of Pine Hill, Ala., Echo Willis (Mikey) of Gallion, Ala., Brandy Thornton and Lilly Perry, both of Moores Valley; his father Austin Green of Moores Valley; brother Calvin Green of Saraland, Ala.; 13 grandchildren, Colby Leonard, Elijah Moody, Joshua Moody, Hunter Lawrence, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Brianna Willis, Dakota LaFloy, Rylee Thornton, Samathia Thornton, Alex Thornton, Peyton Thornton, Hunter McGirt and Chadley Thornton; and great-grandchild Ada Grace Leonard.
Memorial services will be at O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home on Saturday, March 6, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Glenn Akridge and Rev. Jordan Matheson officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.obryantchapelfh.com.
Arrangements by O’Bryant Chapel Funeral Home.
