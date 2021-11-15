On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, Stanley R. Dalton Jr. passed away at the age of 78. Stan was born on May 22, 1943, to Stanley R. Dalton Sr. and Louise Smith Dalton, who preceded him in death.
Stan is survived by his loving wife Rebecca "Becky" Herrington Dalton. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary in December. He is survived by his brother Bill Dalton (Brenda), three nephews and one niece. He also leaves behind his feline friends Gus and Masie.
Stan was a musician, photographer, private pilot and educator. He loved everything relating to aviation and World War II history. He had a wonderful intellectual curiosity and a lifelong love of learning. He will be greatly missed.
Becky thanks Dr. Mark Horne and his staff for taking such good care of Stan throughout the years.
A celebration of Stan's life will take place at a later date.
