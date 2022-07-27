Stanley Wilson Sheppard, 98, was born in Winston County, MS, on January 14, 1924. He went home to be with the Lord on July 26, 2022, at the Collins State Veterans Home.
Mr. Sheppard was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Mae Walters Sheppard. His parents, Luther Eugene and Jodie Shepperd, his siblings Devone Rowell, L.E. Shepperd Jr., Cecile Smith, Armorita Buckelew, Omega Holifield, Doris Hopkins, and Howard Shepperd., and two grandsons, Clay Sheppard and Stan Sheppard.
Mr. Sheppard is survived by his two children, Lacon Sheppard (wife, Becky) of Ellisville, and Latrice Powell (husband Joe) of Ellisville, three granddaughters, Tammy Griffith (husband, Mark) of Laurel, MS, Jodie Austin (husband, Greg) of Mililani, HI, and Amy Sheppard of Madison, MS, two great-grandchildren Austin Thompkins and Madison Hill, two sisters Clementine Vice of Ellisville, and Bonnie Chandler of Laurel along with numerous other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Stanley Sheppard was the senior deacon and life-long member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. He taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, managed the graveyard, and even helped build one of the previous auditoriums and classrooms. He was a servant of the church’s bus ministry for many years. He loved his church and his church family.
Mr. Sheppard spent most of his career as the maintenance and planning supervisor for the Masonite Corporation. He was an avid fisherman, carpenter and farmer. Stanley Sheppard was a World War II veteran serving overseas in many countries during the war as a sergeant. Those closest to Mr. Sheppard knew him as a jokester. He loved telling humorous stories and one-liners. He had the most peaceable spirit which paired well with his love for humor.
Services for Mr. Sheppard will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Ellisville with interment at the church cemetery. Visitation time with the family will be from 10:00 am – 11:00 am before the service.
Bro. Roy Crouch will be in charge of the services, and pallbearers will include Austin Thompkins, Mark Griffith, Wayne Tanner, Randall Musgrove, Herschel Bragg Jr., Titus Crouch, Isaac Crouch and Josh Beech. Honorary pallbearers include deacons of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church: David Porter, Harrel McLaurin, Phil Hosey, Lewis Husband, and Robbie Walters.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a charitable contribution to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church 1743 Hwy 29 N Ellisville MS 39437 for Bibles for missionaries through the BEAMS ministry, or donations can be mailed directly to BEAMS Ministry at P. O. Box 10200, Gulfport, MS 39505 in memory of Stanley Sheppard.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangement.
