Stella Marie Shannon Clark died in Nacogdoches, Texas, on July 3, 2020 — 49 days shy of her 103rd birthday.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1917 in Laurel to Charles Rushing Shannon and Alta Haynie Shannon. She was the second of four children. She was a teacher or librarian well into her 70s. She was a wonderful storyteller and shared her love of books with thousands of children over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Hugh Upham Clark; daughter Kathy Hart Brozen; and siblings Anna Catherine Fitts, Gertrude Collins and James Shannon.
She is survived by sons Peter (Renee) Clark and Charles Hugh Clark; grandchildren Adrianna Shannon Curry Clark, Nikolai Brozen, Katerina Brozen and Kristina Brozen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Stella was a longtime resident of the Commonwealth of Virginia. She loved the history of the D.C. area and the beauty of the Blue Ridge Mountains. In 2009, Stella moved from Virginia to Nacogdoches to be close to her brother Jimmy. She found a church home at St Mary of the Epiphany in Timpson and always enjoyed their monthly pot-luck dinners.
The family thanks the wonderful staff at Garrison Nursing Home for their love and care of Stella. The funeral will be Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaure.com.
