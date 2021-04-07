Stellia Lee McDonnieal, 72, of Laurel died Monday, April 5, 2021 at Hill Hospital in York, Ala. She was born Monday, July 26, 1948, in Ellisville.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Brother Mike West and Brother P.J. Weeks will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Stellia was a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Dona Watson; brother Fred H. Watson; and sisters Frankie Kuper and Jan Cooley.
Survivors include her husband of 51 years Larry McDonnieal; sons Benjamin Hollis and Lane McDonnieal (Katie); daughter Tina Thompson (Wayne); grandchildren Taylor Thompson, Peyton Grace Thompson, Will Thompson, Aubree McDonnieal, Liam McDonnieal and Lynlee Katherine McDonnieal; and sisters Ellen Sanderson, Woodie Kilpatrick.
Pallbearers will be Lance Jefcoat, Jeffrey McDonnieal, Allen Sanderson, Randy Cooley, Brad Kilpatrick, Will Thompson and Liam McDonnieal.
Honorary pallbearers will be Todd McDonnieal, Wesley McDonnieal, Brian McDonnieal, Kuper McAlpin and Fred Watson Jr.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
