Stephen Paul Walters, 44, of Laurel, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
He worked for Bush Construction as a heavy equipment operator.
Survivors include his father and mother Paul Walters and Shirley Sykes Walters of Laurel; grandmother Louise Boyd of Collins; son Ethan Paul Walters of Laurel; daughter Caytee Johnston (Hayden) of Laurel; and sister Stephanie Ingle (John) of Laurel.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Emmanuel Baptist Church Cemetery in Jones County.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.