Stephen Thomas Burrough

Stephen “Steve” Thomas Burrough, born July 16, 1965, passed away Oct. 1, 2022 at the age of 57.
Mr. Burrough is survived by life partner Robin Carter; son Jacob (Jamey) Burrough; daughter Cherish (Shea) Waldrop; stepdaughter Ashley (Jay) Satcher; nine grandchildren, Aiden, Jacey, Karson, Lainey, Keiley, Jaylei, Lauryn, Javery and Malaki; and many friends and other family members.
Steve was born in Muenster, Texas, and graduated from Stroman High School. He moved to Laurel in 1990, where he began working for T&T Distributing for 32 years. He is locally known as “Milkman.”
He enjoyed fishing, Alabama football, being with friends and family and life in general. When Steve was around, you were sure to laugh and have a good time. He never met a stranger and was always willing to help anybody in need without expecting anything in return. While he loved everyone, he cherished his grandchildren most and everyone knew it. They will miss their “Papa Milk” tremendously. His sense of humor, friendly demeanor, love for others and presence will be deeply missed by all.
Services will be Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel.
