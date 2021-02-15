Stephen Thomas McCraw passed away at on February 11, 2021. Stephen was born on December 4th, 1970 to Steve C. McCraw and Peggy Hood McCraw.
Stephen graduated high school and then furthered his education in insurance sales. Stephen was an avid lover of sports. He was a talented athlete who enjoyed playing golf with his family. He was a warmhearted man who had a deep love for his family. His outgoing personality allowed him to never meet a stranger.
Stephen had a strong faith in God and was well versed in the Bible. Stephen will be deeply missed by all.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Michelle Shows McCraw and son Jacob McCraw; parents, Steve McCraw (Debbie) and Peggy Thompson (Bo); sisters, Kelly Clearman (Jeb), Kerri Thompson, Kimberly Wheat (Brad) and Kacie McCraw, a host of nephews; stepson, Tyler Holifield and a very special grandson, Jayce Holifield.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Clark, William Phillips, Jet Shows, Stan Roberts, Ricky Kepley and Dan Myrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Holifield and Paul Roberts.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021 with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will be at Moselle Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Bro. Bobby Boutwell will officiate.
