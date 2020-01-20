Sterling Allen Bustin, born in Laurel on June 22, 1973, passed to his heavenly home on Jan. 19, 2020.
He was an avid Atlanta Braves baseball fan, and also an Alabama and Saints football fan. He also loved talking on his CB to friends and went by the name Mudbug. He was a member of Faith Arena Church in Laurel and loved to talk about Jesus. He couldn’t wait to meet Jesus and looked forward to seeing his grandparents again. He was never able to ride a bike on this earth and was excited to be able to do that.
He is survived by his father Al Bustin; mother Ramona Evans; sister Allison Bustin of Atlanta; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, including his CB buddies. He also loved his nurse’s aides, including Taya Dean, Daphne Moore and Brenda Gore.
A celebration of life will be at Memory Chapel on Friday, Jan. 24, at 10 a.m. Rev. Richard Phillips will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
