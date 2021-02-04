Steve Lemuel Holifield Sr., beloved husband, loving father and adored grandfather and great-grandfather, entered into eternal rest and peace with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Laurel.
Steve was born on Dec. 4, 1937, in Laurel to Lemuel Maldon Holifield and Pearl Rustin Holifield. After the unexpected death of his father in an oilfield accident at age 10, the family relocated to McCamey, Texas, where Steve attended and graduated from McCamey High School. He went on to study electrical engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi.
After college, Steve moved back to McCamey and worked for R.R. Kennedy trucking. He married the “love of his life” Sandra Orr Holifield on April 5, 1958. In 1964, Steve co-founded R&H Well Service, followed by Trey Trucking in 1970 along with friends and partners Jay Hughes and Wayne Rimer. They were the first company to successfully put well servicing, trucking and tank rental all under the same roof. The trio never once had a disagreement and led R&H/Trey to become the fifth-largest well servicing company in the country. In 1981, the partnership sold while Steve stayed on as manager as part of the deal. In 1987, when prices fell, Steve bought the company back at the buyer’s request. He sold the company a second time before he and his son Steve Jr. became the principal partners of Trey Trucks Ltd. in 2001.
Steve became the 38th president of the then AOSC (Association of Oilwell Servicing Contractors), serving from 1993-94. During his acceptance speech, he said, “As for my term, a leader is only as good as those who surround him. I’m accessible and interested — let me hear from you.” This was a phrase he truly lived by. In 2008, Steve also became the president of the PBIOS (Permian Basin International Oil Show) in Odessa, Texas. He earned this in part by maintaining the old cable rig derrick outside Ector County Coliseum and serving as chairman of the “old rig committee.”
Steve and his wife Sandra were married for 45 years until Sandra’s death in 2003. Steve and Sandra lived in Crane, Texas, for 36 years before relocating to Midland in 1995 to be closer to their grandchildren. Steve and Sandra had two sons together, Steve Lemuel Holifield Jr. and James Jeffrey Holifield. Steve loved his boys dearly with all of his heart. Not a day went by after they passed that he didn’t long to be with them.
Steve had great pride in his sons. Steve and “Jeff” spent ample time together in Menard, Texas, and Jeff was even able to get him horseback on several occasions. Steve and Steve Jr. both shared the same passion for the oil and gas industry and bonded over their partnership in life and business.
Steve’s love of the land was shared by both of his boys, Stevie and Jeff, with much time spent on the family ranch in Menard, Texas. Menard holds so many precious memories of our beloved Steve — in his favorite place. Steve taught his grandkids to swim in the swimming pool and old water tanks on the ranch, as well as learn to drive down all of the old country roads. Steve’s favorite pastime was driving the land with those he loved. He may have had a lead foot on the highway, but his pace slowed dramatically when driving his backroads. Fishing was another activity that could reel in his attention. He was an avid car collector, owning more than 200 vintage vehicles at its peak. His first new car was a crocus yellow and black 1956 Chevrolet.
Steve experienced newfound love when he became a grandfather. He was present for every grandchild’s birth and thought his grandkids could do no wrong. He was ever-present, never missing an event tied to his grandchildren. His first grandchild, Landry Allison, shared a loving relationship with Pawpaw with many long conversations at their favorite restaurant, Swensen’s, where he never left without eating his favorite ice cream cone. His only grandson, Jake, and he shared a special bond. They spoke on the phone virtually every day and Steve adored mentoring Jake on the oilfield and life. He famously told Jake when he was asked to share his wisdom on the trucking business, “Well, Jake, it’s not that hard,” followed by a subtle chuckle. His granddaughter Laramie kept him on his toes. Her witty humor was matched only by her Pawpaw’s, who was the king of one-liners. He was so reserved, so it often caught acquaintances off guard, which then soon followed by abrupt laughter. His granddaughter Lindsay loved to soak up his wisdom. They could talk about subjects from “work” to growing tomatoes, but conversation always turned to Lindsay’s children, Steve’s great-grandchildren.
Steve had four great-grandchildren who thought he hung the moon. When “Pawpaw” entered the room, he was immediately engulfed by his great-grandbabies. They loved to love on him and hear his quirky quotes like, “Hotdog!” He never got tired of playing with them. His gentleness around children was palpable and he was often found on the floor playing right beside them.
He was a quiet, strong man who made working hard and success look easy. A true gentleman, he was kind to all and enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. Even after acquiring great mental and physical toughness from his lifetime, he never once got bitter. Even with the weight of the world on his shoulders, he would still have a smile on his face and always made time to make you feel important. Steve’s amiable demeanor has always been a hallmark. He was absolutely dedicated to his family.
There is immense peace knowing that our “Pawpaw” is now reunited with our Nana and his boys.
Steve was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Nell Orr Holifield; sons Steve Lemuel Holifield Jr. and James Jeffrey Holifield; parents Pearl Rustin Holifield and Lemuel Maldon Holifield; and sister Frances Busby.
Steve is survived by his grandchildren Landry Allison Holifield, Lemuel Jacob Holifield, Laramie Jane Holifield and Lindsay JoNell Holifield Venerable and husband Travis Venerable, all of Midland; great-grandchildren Dylan Arbor Venerable, Vayda JoNell Venerable, Wyatt Ames Venerable and Murphy Michael Venerable, all of Midland; daughter-in-law Lisa Holifield of Midland; brother Ridgeley Maldon Holifield and wife Barbara of Iraan; sisters-in-law Amy Buchanan of Midland and Jackie Newcom of Georgetown; brother-in-law John Orr and wife Mary of El Campo; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Stonegate Fellowship Church. Livestream of the service will be available at stonegatefellowship.online.church. Interment will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will include Jacob Holifield, Travis Venerable, Stuart Groves, Jason Holifield, Cameron Holifield and William “Hoppy” Murchison. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Eaton, Jeb Hughes, David Arrington, James Thomas and Brian Watson.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
