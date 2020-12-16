Steven Alan Byrd went to be with the Lord on the 14th of December at 12:30 a.m.
He was a very loving person and had a heart of gold. He loved to hunt, fish and his dogs.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Grady Byrd, Lona Bell Byrd, Harvey Perry and Mary Perry; and niece Mary Kennedi Odom.
He is survived by his father Sammy Byrd; mother Mary Jo Tillery; and sister Mary Kristen Byrd Hayes.
A visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. John Musgrove will officiate.
