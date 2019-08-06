Steven D. Sumrall, 66, of Laurel died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at his residence in Laurel. He was born Thursday, Nov.27, 1952 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Thursday, Aug.8, from 9-10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 10 at the funeral home and the burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery in Laurel. Dr. Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Sumrall was preceded in death by his father Clyde Sumrall; mother Evelyn Sumrall; and brother Joel Sumrall.
Survivors include his daughter Stephanie Clairmont (Patrick); grandsons Connor Clairmont and Collin Clairmont; granddaughter Emily Wright; brother Keven Sumrall; aunt Ruby Jean Mauldin; nephew Beau Sumrall; niece Lace Major (Marty); cousin Linda Hill and Janice Hill.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
