Steven Wayne Batte was born Jan. 31, 1960 in McComb. He passed from this life on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home in Ellisville.
Steve worked as an oilfield operator most of his life. He was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his mother Alice; his father David; and brother Mark.
He is survived by his wife Angie; one son, Trey; and one brother, Michael (Shelly).
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Bethlehem Baptist Church (838 Reid Road in Laurel), from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9-10 a.m. The funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at Serenity Gardens in Waynesboro. Dr. Cary Kimbrell will be officiating with Brother Keith Davis directing the music.
Memory Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
