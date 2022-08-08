Sue Coughlin Craven, 80, of Laurel passed Aug. 5, 2022. Sue was the daughter of George M. Coughlin Jr. and Billie L. Coughlin, the wife of E. Wayne Craven, and mother to Katheryn C. Pearson. She passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center late Friday afternoon. Services of life will be at Lake Park Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. for a graveside service. Memory Chapel of Laurel is overseeing arrangements.
Sue attended George S. Gardiner High School in Laurel and graduated in 1959. After graduating high school at the age of 16, she went on to attend Mississippi College for Women from 1959-61. She then attended Jones County Junior College from 1969-70 while also working at the Laurel Leader-Call. She eventually graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1974. After her time at the Laurel Leader-Call, she went on to work for the City of Laurel, first in the Department of Planning and Community Development and then later for the Fire Department working as the executive assistant to the fire chief. She retired after 26 years of service to the City of Laurel. Sue was active in the Mississippi Press Women, the Laurel B&PW and an honorary Kentucky colonel. She also enjoyed being a troop leader for Girl Scout troop 467, from 1974-85. Sue married E. Wayne Craven in December 1975. Throughout her life, Sue was involved in many other clubs and organizations.
Sue was preceded in death by her father and mother George M. Coughlin Jr. and Billie L. Coughlin; her infant brother George D. Coughlin; and her husband of 34 years E. Wayne Craven.
She is survived by her sister Linda C. Montgomery; her daughter Katheryn C. Pearson (James A.); grandchildren Linda Germany (Christopher), James M. Pearson (Jane) and Kaitlyn F. Donald (Cody); bonus grandsons James T. Pearson and David A. Pearson; and great-grandchildren Melody A. Padgett, Conner R. Padgett, Winter R. Donald and seven others.
