Susan Caroline Sharp, 57, of Soso died Monday, Aug. 3, 2021 in Petal at the residence of her special friend and caregiver Alan Tucker. She was born Nov.8, 1963 in Olathe, KS and lived in Ellisville and Soso all her life.
Susan touched the lives of many people while working at McRae's and Jitney Jungle in Laurel. She worked as a nail technician for more than 20 years at the Studio, Salon 54, Elegant Nails and Freedom Nails.
She loved her dog Belle, reading, shopping, all things Japanese, bling, animals, shoes and jewelry, Christmas Eve dinner with family and spending time with her friends. She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband of more than 25 years Alan Sharp; and her parents Bassie A. and Tokue Tucker.
She is survived by her brother David (Kelly) of Ellisville; sister Angela (Danny) Parker of Ellisville; and niece, Miranda (Matthew) Noland of Hattiesburg.
A gathering to celebrate her life will be Friday, Aug. 13, from 5-6:30 p.m. at 706 N. 4th Ave. in Laurel.
Jones and Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning nor crying nor pain any more, for the former things have passed away." Rev. 21:4
