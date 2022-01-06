On Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, Susan Carr Faggert crossed over the river to rest beneath the shade of the trees. Susan was born April 28, 1948, in Hattiesburg to James Truett Carr and Elizabeth Morrison Carr. She was a treasured wife, mother and friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Susan was a lifelong resident of Heidelberg, where she graduated from Heidelberg High School in 1966. Upon graduation, she enrolled in the University of Southern Mississippi, where she double-majored in English and elementary education and later received a Master’s degree in education from William Carey College.
Susan was married to William Earl Faggert on June 1, 1968. The couple was blessed with two children, James Andrew and William Clayton. Susan was a lifelong member of the Heidelberg United Methodist Church and the first child christened in the current sanctuary. A lover of flowers, Susan was a dedicated member of the Heidelberg Garden Club and active participant in the Heidelberg Chrysanthemum Show. Susan loved swimming in Lake Waukaway, where she spent much of her childhood. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and founding member of the Jasper County Genealogical and Historical Society.
Susan was a teacher at Heidelberg Academy for 33 years. She taught kindergarten, fourth grade and started the computer program before retiring in 2006. She touched the lives of countless students.
Susan will be loved and missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Truett Carr and Elizabeth Morrison Carr.
She is survived by her husband William Earl Faggert; and her two sons, William Clayton Faggert and James Andrew Faggert (Dana).
A graveside service will be at Heidelberg Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Adam Sauls, Justin Vega, Jeff Rowell, Brian Jones, Mason Faggert and Miles Faggert.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in her memory be sent to the Heidelberg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 180, Heidelberg MS. 39439.
