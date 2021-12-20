Susan Howell Chancellor McKeithan, 64, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. She was born July 6, 1957, in Laurel.
She graduated from R.H Watkins High School and continued her education at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in criminal justice and psychology.
Susan enjoyed fishing, raising yorkies, running cart services with her loving husband George, but most of all she enjoyed being a Nana.
Susan was preceded in death by her former husband Dennis Chancellor; and father Ronald Howell.
She is survived by her husband George McKeithan; son Wes Chancellor (Lacy); grandson Casen Chancellor; daughter Terra Davis (Todd); grandsons Duke and Jethro Davis; granddaughters Presleigh and Darcy Davis; mother Margaret Howell; siblings Mike Howell (Corine), Rhonda Parker (Gary), Nicky Howell (Laura) and Mary Howell; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, until the funeral service begins at 10 a.m. Brother Jerry East will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
