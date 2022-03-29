Susan Jean Allen, 71, of Sandersville passed away Monday, March 28, 2022 with her family by her side.
A loving mother and grandmother, Susan was “Mother” to all who knew her. She was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing dinner for her family, especially during the holidays. She loved spending time with her daughters. She adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed visiting with her sisters and entire family. She was loved by all who knew her and will greatly be missed.
Susan was preceded in death by her daughter Susan Michelle; father Arthur B. Traweek Sr.; mother Louise Richardson; stepfather Joe Richardson; brother Arthur B. Traweek Jr.; and nephew Arthur B. Traweek III.
Susan is survived by her husband Jarvis Allen of Sandersville; daughters Pamela Burke (John) of Haleyville, Ala., and Becky Waldrup (Rodney) of Laurel; sisters Debra Gilbert of Shubuta, Kimberly Williams (Mike) of Stringer and Leslie Reed (Matt) of Clarksville, Tenn.; grandchildren Legend Waldrup, Chance Waldrup, Lexi Waldrup and Maddox Waldrup; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Thursday, March 31, with visitation beginning at 1:30 p.m. and service at 3 p.m. with a graveside service to follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Pastor Shawn Wiebers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Waldrup, Chance Waldrup, Glenn Tucker, Ronnie Haigler, Hunter Gilbert and Tracy Johnson.
A special thanks to all who cared for our mother during her illness.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.