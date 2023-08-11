A memorial service will be at a later date for Mrs. Susan Jenkins, who passed from this life on Aug. 9, 2023. She was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Houston and Edna Hatten.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Jenkins; parents; son Evan Scruggs; great-granddaughter Kimberly Bryant; and sister Mary Beth Purvis.
She loved her family very much. Her survivors include her daughter Janice Moss of Ellisville; granddaughter Edna (Oliver) Bryant of Moselle; grandson Houston Moss of Ovett; great-grandchildren Kailee Bryant, Eden McDonald and Aiden Bryant; brother Butch Hatten; and sisters Amie Mayfield, “Tiny” McCool and Reba Wade.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.