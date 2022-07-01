Susan Laura Norman, born Oct. 28, 1955, passed from this life on June 29, 2022 at the age of 66.
She loved her God and church, her family, her dog “Jacks,” and reading. Susan retired from Laurel City Hall after 40 years of service.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Laverne Norman; mother Laura Bell Thornton; stepfather T. C. Thornton; and brother Gary Norman.
Living relatives include her aunt Faye Bristow; uncle Lamar Grasha; step-siblings Chester Thornton (Patsy) and Byron Thornton (Selma); cousins Ann Arrington (Bob), Steve Cannode (Fran), Violet Rae Cline (Ron), Nancy Eudy (John), David Grasha (Sharon), John Hayes, Ken Hall, Brent Hall and Chris Hall; and other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be at Ellisville Cemetery on Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m. Brother Dwayne Parker will officiate.
