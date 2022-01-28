Susan Sharp Clanan

Susan Carol Sharp Clanan, 72, passed away on Jan. 26, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Susan was born to James Lamar and Betty Tolar Sharp on Nov. 23, 1949, in Camp Lejeune, N.C. After graduating from R.H. Watkins High School in 1969, Susan studied music at Jones County Junior College and USM.
A talented vocalist and musician, Susan played clarinet in the Jones and Watkins bands and was a member of the Laurel High Singers and Girls Sextet. She also sang in the choirs at JCJC and Southern Miss, as well as in church as a soprano soloist. She was a Girl Scout through senior high school.
On June 30, 2000, Susan married Tim Clanan and they made their home in Laurel.
Through the years, Susan worked at Ellisville State School, Jones County Community Hospital, Laurel Heart Clinic and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She also was a caregiver for her mother for many years.
Susan made her profession of faith and was baptized at Wildwood Baptist Church. She later was a member of Second Avenue Baptist and upon her marriage attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Most recently, Susan attended First Baptist Church of Laurel.
Susan possessed not only a wonderful smile, but a beautiful and kind heart.
In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by infant sister Patricia Ann.
Susan is survived by her husband and best friend Timothy Clanan; her sister Robin Browning and her husband Troy of Ridgeland; and many beloved cousins.
A memorial service will be at Memory Chapel on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Laurel Jones County Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
