Susanne Wyrick Britt, 64, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Feb. 10, 1957, in Overton, Texas, to Roy M. Wyrick and Sue Richardson Wyrick..
She graduated from R.H. Watkins High School, where she was a member of the Showstoppers and the national championship-winning DECA team. Also a graduate of Jones College, Mrs. Britt worked both as a legal secretary and for oilfield service companies until her retirement and held many different leadership positions for various philanthropic and community service organizations. She was loving, caring and generous with a playful spirit and infectious laughter.
She loved traveling and attending sporting events, especially Dallas Cowboys games. Active in her children’s sports, Susanne was the secretary for the first select level soccer team in Laurel, as well as team leader and support for the Mississippi Girls Olympic Development Program for her daughter’s age group. A faithful member of White Oak Baptist Church, she served as children’s Sunday school teacher until her death.
She is survived by her husband William H. Britt Jr.; her children David Pepper and Trent Wallace of Ellisville and Macie Stevens (Shelton) of Carthage, N.C.; her parents; sister Cheryl Guy (Steve); her brother Stephen Wyrick (Cheri) of Hattiesburg; her grandchildren Daniel Pepper, Olivia, Audrey Ann, Sydney and Lynnleigh Wallace, and Steele and Elizabeth Sue Stevens; as well as cherished cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at White Oak Baptist Church on Wednesday. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with the service to begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in White Oak Baptist Church cemetery in Ellisville. Rev. Robert Ramsey will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Warren, Steve Guy, Reid Guy, Buddy Wyrick, Brandon Wyrick and Hunter Wyrick. Honorary pallbearers will be Cooper Gunnell and Randy Wall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to White Oak Baptist Church, 224 Ira G. Odom Road, Ellisville, MS 39437.
An online guestbook may be signed at
www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
“Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy”. John 16:22
