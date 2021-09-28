Susie Ann Landrum, 91, of Ellisville died Monday Sept. 27, 2021 at her residence. She was born Friday, June 27, 1930, in Ellisville.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, from 10-11 a.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:15 a.m. at Minter Cemetery. Brother Kenny Morris will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Landrum was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Ellisville. She worked as a floral designer at Ever After Florist.
She was preceded in death by her husband Laverne Landrum; her parents Burl and Sally Minter; her three sisters, Minnie Hall, Martha Creel and Frances Graham; her two brothers, Charlie Minter and Johnny Minter; and son-in-law David Gainey.
Survivors include her two daughters, Elaine (Ron) Landrum Windham and Ellen Landrum Gainey; her sister Helen Jernigan; two grandchildren, Jeff (Jennifer) Windham and Allen (Kim) Gainey; two great-grandsons, Will Windham and Paul Windham; great-granddaughter Allie Windham; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Windham, Allen Gainey, Will Windham, Paul Windham, Willie Creel and Kenny Jordan.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
