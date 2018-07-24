Susie C. Jones, 77, of Heidelberg died Fri- day, July 20, 2018 at South Central Regional Medical Center. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Oak Bowery U.M. Church in Heidelberg. Elder Lewis Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. at the church before the service and burial will be in the church cemetery. Bay Springs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
