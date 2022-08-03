Susie West was born in Ahoskie, N.C., on Aug. 29, 1951, and gained her wings on July 30, 2022 at the age of 70.
Susie was preceded in death by her parents Dillard Lee Sumner Sr. and Viola Mae Bristow Sumner; her husband of 49 years Charles West; and her daughter Regina Harrell.
Susie is survived by her brother Dillard Lee Sumner Jr; sons Tony West (Jennifer) and Aaron West (Victoria); her grandchildren Tyler Harrell, Kaylee Harrell, Olivia West, Taylor West, Shaun West and Elaina West; great-grandchildren Draven Allen and Brynlee Allen; and a host of cousins and friends.
She was a retired United States veteran, serving in the Army in the early 1970s. She met her husband while serving in the military and had three children, Tony, Regina and Aaron. She enjoyed playing bingo, watching football and spending time with her family and friends. She was a joy to everyone that she met and will be deeply missed by her family.
A memorial service will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Saturday, Aug. 6, at 11 a.m.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.