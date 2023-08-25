Suzanne Purvis Spears, 77, of Ellisville, MS, passed away August 24, 2023, at her residence in Ellisville, MS. She was born January 12, 1946, in Washington, D.C.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Ellisville First United Methodist Church. The Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM. The burial will then be held in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Mark Anderson and Rev. David McGowen will officiate the services. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Dorothy Purvis, and her husband, Randy Spears.
Suzanne is survived by her daughters: Shannon Spears, Katye Spears Parker (Steven), and Jenna Spears Roberts (Vanessa); brother, Jay Purvis (Leslie); grandchildren: Jack Parker, Ella Parker, and Ronnie Jones.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Jack Nelson Purvis Athletic Scholarship at Jones College or David’s Purse at Ellisville First United Methodist Church.
