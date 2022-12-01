Suzanne Stringer Johnson, 74, of Taylorsville passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was born Monday, Jan. 19, 1948, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Soso. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Lake Park Hills Cemetery in Laurel. Brother P.J. Weeks and Robert Scruggs will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her parents Windle Ray and Donna Lee Hawthorne Stringer.
Survivors include the love of her life Billy Carl Johnson, her husband of 56 years; daughters Stacie Mauldin (Lance) and Wendy Herring (Mark); son Brad Johnson (Kim); grandchildren Carly, Caleb and Cade Mauldin, Taylor (Landon) Borgognoni and Garrett Herring, and Madelyn and Anna Kathryn Johnson; great-grandson Bo Borgognoni; brother Wendell (Terri) Stringer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Suzanne, “Suzie,” was the definition of unconditional love. She brought so much love and light everywhere she went. She was the center of her family and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by them. Her contagious laugh and heartfelt hugs are something that will be more than missed.
Pallbearers will be members from the Jeremiah Sunday School class from First Baptist Church of Soso.
Honorary Pallbears will be Landon Borgognoni, Garrett Herring, Todd Makovicka, Cade Mauldin and Caleb Mauldin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Baptist Church of Soso.
